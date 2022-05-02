Can I turn right on red from either lane at US-192 and US-1?

Yes, you can turn right on red in Florida.

Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week.

Trooper Steve on Monday answered a question about turning right on red at U.S. 192 onto U.S. 1 in Brevard County.

“This is an intersection with two right turn lanes,” Trooper Steve said. “There are no extra traffic control signs here that would limit your right turn, meaning that you would be allowed to make a right on red from either travel lane -- as long as you make a complete stop and, of course, when you’re comfortable to do so.”

Trooper Steve reminded drivers that they do NOT have to turn right on red.

“But if there is no traffic coming and you’ve completed your stop, you can make the right on red and allow traffic to keep on moving,” he said. “The only time you would be required to stay where you’re at would be if there is a sign saying no right on red.”

