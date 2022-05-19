Fatal crash shuts down I-75 in Sumter County

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said all lanes near mile marker 321 were closed as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

[TRENDING: Orlando man wins $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off | Here’s when exceptionally vibrant sunrises, sunsets could come to Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Ad

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.