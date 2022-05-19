91º

Fatal crash shuts down I-75 in Sumter County

All southbound lanes closed near mile marker 321

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said all lanes near mile marker 321 were closed as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

