Cocoa man, 51, dies after ATV overturns in Port St. John, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man from Cocoa died Saturday after an ATV he was driving overturned in Port St. John, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 11 a.m. on Alton Terrace near Piedras Street as the man drove northbound and lost control of the ATV for unknown reasons.

[TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars | 2 children struck by lightning in Merritt Island, rescue crews say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said. According to a crash report, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Ad

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

No other details were shared.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.