Wildfire smoke may impact I-95 traffic in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire sprang up near Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting traffic along the highway in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fire is near the stretch of mile markers 285 to 287 on Interstate 95, and smoke signs have been placed in that stretch for both northbound and southbound lanes.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | ‘That’s a biggin’:’ Giant waterspout stuns early risers in Destin | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers warned drivers in the area to use caution, as potential smoke can make it difficult to see, especially at night.

Drivers are also reminded to lower their speed as necessary and use their low-beam headlights if visibility is impacted, troopers said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: