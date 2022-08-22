Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking I-95 south near New Smyrna Beach

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder of I-95 because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County has the southbound lanes of the road blocked Monday night, traffic camera video shows.

The crash occurred on I-95 south of Taylor Road/Dunlawton Avenue Monday evening.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show a tractor-trailer carrying wood jackknifed across the interstate, with another semi-truck behind it.

No information on what caused the crash is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

