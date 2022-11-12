17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m..

Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened.

