Fort McCoy man killed when car strikes utility pole, large tree, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on County Road 315, south of NE 135 Street.

The FHP said the man was driving a car north on C.R. 315 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve. The car crossed over the southbound lane and traveled onto the grass shoulder before swiping a wooden utility pole and striking a large tree, according to troopers.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

No other details have been released.

