1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

Fatal crash investigated on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala.

According to a report, the vehicle went into a grass shoulder and collided with a fence.

Troopers said the crash happened due to a medical episode, and the driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

