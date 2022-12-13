1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala.

[TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring ‘mad flava’ to Central Florida | 19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a report, the vehicle went into a grass shoulder and collided with a fence.

Troopers said the crash happened due to a medical episode, and the driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.