North Carolina man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Palm Coast, FHP says

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 30-year-old man from Burnsville, North Carolina, was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash with a tree on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. as the man traveled north in an SUV, approaching mile marker 292 (Mantanzas Woods Parkway), troopers said.

According to a crash report, the SUV — which had been in the leftmost lane — ran off the roadway to the right for reasons unknown. The vehicle rotated and overturned before striking a tree, where it came to final rest on its right side, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to FHP.

No further details have been given.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

