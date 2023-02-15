Pedestrian fatally struck while darting across Melbourne road ID’d

Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 61-year-old Melbourne man was fatally struck Feb. 3 as he attempted to run across a road in Melbourne, according to police.

The fatal crash occurred on eastbound Sarno Road — east of North Wickham Road — and involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

[TRENDING: Orlando performance venue faces losing liquor license after Christmas drag show | ‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Melbourne police on Wednesday identified the man as Ralph Darby.

An investigation revealed the Equinox was in the outside travel lane attempting to pass another vehicle when it struck Darby, who “darted southbound across Sarno Road into the path of both vehicles,” police said. Darby was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a news release.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor on part of the driver, identified as a 62-year-old Melbourne man, police said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: