Trooper Steve visits Orange County back-to-school supply drive

Deputies collecting items at 11250 E. Colonial Drive

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Prevention Unit is out collecting back-to-school items.

As a community, it is our responsibility to always look out for our community. So, they are out in the middle of summer collecting items our students would need for school from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Wednesday out at 11250 East Colonial Drive. 

Items that the sheriff’s office is collecting are things like backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, rules, glue, and even glue sticks, and all those needed paper supplies.

No cash donations accepted.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

