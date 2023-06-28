Trooper Steve visits Orange County back-to-school supply drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Prevention Unit is out collecting back-to-school items.

As a community, it is our responsibility to always look out for our community. So, they are out in the middle of summer collecting items our students would need for school from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Wednesday out at 11250 East Colonial Drive.

Items that the sheriff’s office is collecting are things like backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, rules, glue, and even glue sticks, and all those needed paper supplies.

No cash donations accepted.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: