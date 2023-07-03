WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve details closures, safety tips for Fourth of July in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – We know anytime there is an event in downtown Orlando, the entire area becomes pretty much gridlock to vehicle traffic.

When that occurs, there becomes an increase of pedestrian traffic and when we have these two modes of transportation mix, well, we all need to work together.

The evening of July 4, the city of Orlando and News 6 will host Fireworks at the Fountain.

On this Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will take a drive around downtown Orlando and talk about the closures and some of the safety tips you should keep in mind before coming out.

