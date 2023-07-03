82º

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve details closures, safety tips for Fourth of July in downtown Orlando

Trooper Steve takes viewers along

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Traffic, Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. – We know anytime there is an event in downtown Orlando, the entire area becomes pretty much gridlock to vehicle traffic.

When that occurs, there becomes an increase of pedestrian traffic and when we have these two modes of transportation mix, well, we all need to work together.

The evening of July 4, the city of Orlando and News 6 will host Fireworks at the Fountain.

On this Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will take a drive around downtown Orlando and talk about the closures and some of the safety tips you should keep in mind before coming out.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

