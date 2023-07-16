Woman faces DUI, manslaughter charges after crash kills motorcyclist in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A woman arrested Saturday night in Orange City faces DUI charges following her involvement in a crash that killed a Sanford motorcyclist, according to the Orange City Police Department.

That driver, identified as Christine Robinson, was pulling out of a bar’s parking lot around 10:46 p.m. in a four-door Lexus to travel northbound on U.S. 17-92 (N Volusia Avenue) when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle headed north in the inside lane, police said.

37-year-old Justin Evans, identified as the motorcycle’s rider, was ejected in the crash and later pronounced dead at a hospital, a news release states. Robinson was not injured in the crash, police said.

Orange City police and firefighters responded within three minutes of the crash, making contact with Robinson and observing “signs of possible impairment” on her part, according to the release. A DUI investigation was conducted and Robinson was arrested to face charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter.

The department is still investigating the crash and has asked that any additional information be brought to traffic homicide investigators Sgt. Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.

