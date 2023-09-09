Deadly crash shuts down I-75 near Marion-Alachua county line

MICANOPY, Fla. – Two people were killed in a crash that has Interstate 75 closed near the Marion and Alachua county line on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 372 and has all southbound lanes closed.

Troopers said a southbound semitruck that was hauling vehicles overturned on the west shoulder of Interstate 75 at mile marker 372.

Two people in a minivan that was involved were killed, according tot he FHP.

All southbound lanes are closed near the scene and traffic is being detoured off at two locations, County Road 234 and Williston Road.

Crash on I-75 in Marion County (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No other details were released.

Updated: Crash in Marion County on I-75 South, beyond MM 372, and traffic backed up to Alachua/Marion County Line. All lanes closed. Last updated at 06:14 PM. https://t.co/3FmSnumbeS — FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) September 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

