76º
Join Insider

Traffic

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve breaks down the basics of U-turns

Watch live at the top of this story

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Traffic, Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. – With all of the events and our amazing interviews, today we are jumping back to some of the basics.

Never in my life did I think traffic would be so difficult, especially when it comes to negotiating some of the most minor obstacles on the road.

Today, we are talking about making a U-turn. I know, this does not sound interesting or appealing to most, but my goal today is to talk about vehicle placement when making such turn and what signs you should really be aware of when approaching an intersection before you make the turn.

Join me today at 8:30 a.m. as our Trooper Steve On Patrol takes us to the Central Florida roads.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email