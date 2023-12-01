WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve gives inside look at FHP promotional ceremony

79º
Trooper Steve gives inside look at FHP promotional ceremony

Watch live at the top of this story

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s pretty obvious, there would be no Trooper Steve without the Florida Highway Patrol. The agency runs deep in my blood and has allowed me to learn so much in order to educate you.

So I thought, why not allow an inside look into a promotional ceremony here in our Central Florida area. Major Christopher Blackmon has been promoted out of our area commander and into the Central Region Chief. Meaning his responsibility has just about tripled.

So for today’s stream, you will get a front row view of a promotional ceremony here at the Orlando Florida Highway Patrol headquarters

Watch live at the top of this story, starting at 11 a.m.

FHP ceremony for Chief Chris Blackmon (Florida Highway Patrol)

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

