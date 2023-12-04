Driving for Dummies: Trooper Steve talks traveling in the left lane

ORLANDO, Fla. – We have spent plenty of time talking about how drivers should not be in the left travel lane when driving on the highway when other lanes are available.

Drivers should leave that left lane open for passing traffic to get by and not impede the flow of traffic.

So, the question was asked, does the same law apply to local roadways as it does to major highways? Basically, are you allowed to drive in a left lane in your local roads like you’re not out on the highway.

I’m going to break this down a little bit today and give some good driving advice, even though it may not be law.

