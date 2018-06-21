24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Palm Bay crash

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was identified as the motorcyclist killed Wednesday night in a Palm Bay crash involving an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Richard Bahre, 33, and the 24-year-old man, both of Palm Bay, were riding their motorcycles northbound on Minton Road about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A 2015 SUV driven by Theresa Lupe, 36, of Melbourne, attempted to make a left turn onto Hield Road, and traveled directly into the path of the motorcyclists, according to FHP.

The front of the 2003 Suzuki motorcycle crashed into the right side of the SUV, while Bahre, riding a 2008 Kawasaki, crashed into the motorcycle and car in front of him, the FHP said.

The unidentified rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

Bahre and Lupe were taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash shut down traffic northbound from Palm Bay Road and southbound from Norfolk Parkway Wednesday night while FHP investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.