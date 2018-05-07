3 fatal crashes cause traffic woes across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three fatal crashes were reported Monday morning in Central Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 31-year-old St. Augustine man was killed when he rear-ended a big rig at 2:45 a.m. on I-95 south near LPGA Boulevard in Volusia County. The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was speeding and failed to slow down as he approached the tractor-trailer.

The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, trooper said.

The driver of the big rig, a 56-year-old Winter Springs man, was not injured.

It's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash, the FHP said.

The interstate was closed in the area but later reopened.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was struck and killed at 6:05 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at Rose Avenue in Orange County.

And another person was killed in a rollover crash at 6:30 a.m. on southbound State Road 417 near U.S. Highway 17-92 in Seminole County. S.R. 417 is closed in the area.

