3 injured when car, golf cart crash near Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were injured late Thursday when a car and golf cart collided near Universal Orlando, police said.

The crash was reported on Turkey Lake Road and Production Plaza.

Orlando police said one of the victims was critically injured and taken to a hospital for an emergency surgery. The conditions of the other victims have not been released.

No other details about the crash, including whether the golf cart was associated with Universal Orlando, have been released.

