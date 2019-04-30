3 killed in head-on crash in Osceola County

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. - Three people were killed Tuesday in a head-on crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The triple fatal crash happened when a van veered into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 60 near Yeehaw Junction.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release that the drivers of both vehicles died, along with a passenger in the car that was struck.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

An investigation continues.

