3-mile detour needed to get around Partin Settlement Road in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A busy road was closed Monday morning in Osceola County, and it will remain that way for about six weeks, officials said.

Partin Settlement Road is closed for widening and pipe repairs at U.S. 192 near the tax collector's office.

Drivers will have to take a three-mile detour to get around the construction, traveling down U.S. 192 to Simmons Road.

Residents are concerned about the traffic, especially speeding drivers. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

