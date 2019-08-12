4 adults, toddler injured in 2-car crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Five people, including a toddler, were injured Monday in a crash in Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported on eastbound Colonial Drive near Amber Road.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, a Honda Pilot and a Hyundai were involved in the crash.

A man and woman in each vehicle were taken to Orlando Health and the toddler, who was riding in the Hyundai, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with minor to serious injuries, officials said.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.