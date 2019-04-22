4 injured in Winter Garden chain-reaction crash on SR 429

A chain reaction crash on State Road 429 temporarily blocked traffic in Winter Garden Monday afternoon, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving four cars was reported at 3:15 p.m. at mile marker 19 when one car rammed into another creating a reaction crash, according to the FHP.

All vehicles were in the southbound lanes. The lanes reopened by 5:50 p.m., troopers said.

Two patients were airflighted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, including one person in critical condition.

Two other crash victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition.

Troopers said all injuries appear to be non life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

