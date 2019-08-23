41-year-old Orlando woman dies in Turnpike crash with semi

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 41-year-old woman died in a crash Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Gerson de Silva Giotto, 45, was driving an SUV southbound near mile marker 191 at about 5:40 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he failed to slow down as he approached a semi truck driving in front of him.

The front right side of the SUV hit the rear of the semi, killing front seat passenger 41-year-old Leah Giotto, of Orlando, according to the report.

Gerson de Silva Giotto suffered serious injuries and passenger Liode de Silva Giotto, 71, suffered critical injuries, troopers said.

The semi truck driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

