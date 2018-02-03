Man, 43, dies crossing Orange County road, troopers say

GOTHA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a 43-year-old man died Friday night crossing an Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was trying to cross west to east on Hempel Avenue near Old Winter Garden Road around 9:25 p.m. when he walked into the direct path of a southbound van, troopers said.

He died at the scene, according to the crash report.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more information on this developing story.

