5 injured in I-95 rollover crash in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Five people, including a child, were injured Monday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, officials said.
Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted that the crash occurred on I-95 south near mile marker 220 in Titusville.
More News Headlines
The victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known.
A photo from the scene shows a white car on its side surrounded by trees.
[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]
No other details have been released.
**VEHICLE COLLISION** Interstate 95 SB MM 220. Titusville. Single vehicle rollover. 5 pts total w/1 pediatric trauma alert. All pts xported to area hospitals. BCFR and Titusville Responded. TOC 06:06 #INTERSTATE95 #BCFR #TITUSVILLE #BREVARDSBRAVEST pic.twitter.com/sZ6Xwv8dMg — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 12, 2018
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.