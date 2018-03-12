Traffic

5 injured in I-95 rollover crash in Titusville

Child among victims, officials say

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
Headline Goes Here

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Five people, including a child, were injured Monday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, officials said.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted that the crash occurred on I-95 south near mile marker 220 in Titusville.

More News Headlines

The victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

A photo from the scene shows a white car on its side surrounded by trees.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.