59-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - A 59-year-old man was struck and killed Monday night in Leesburg, according to police.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 441 near Lakes Boulevard.

Leesburg police said a 2006 Honda CRV was traveling south when it struck a pedestrian, identified as Jawad Armendo Rodolpho, 59. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The driver, John Sandoval, 65, of Sorrento, was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-728-9860.

