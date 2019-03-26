2 crashes reported on I-4 in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. - Two victims were taken to a hospital early Tuesday after two crashes were reported on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, officials said.

The crashes were reported around 2:15 a.m. on I-4 east near State Road 46-A.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the first crash involved three vehicles, plus another that was being towed. The second wreck involved two vehicles, the FHP said.

Seminole County fire officials said two victims were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

The crashes remain under investigation.

Officials initially said six people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.