8-foot hole opens, closing Pine Hills road, fire rescue says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A large hole in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills opened on Monday, causing fire rescue officials to close down the area.

The hole, estimated to be about 15 feet by 20 feet under the road, opened at Silver Star Road and Le Havre Boulevard Monday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

The hole opening is about 8 feet, fire fighters said.

Orlando Utility Co. officials said crews are assessing a water main break near the intersection of Princeton Street and Silver Star Road where the hole opened up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Check back for updates.

