Stretch of I-4 to close in Seminole County for 2 nights

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A traffic alert has been issued for drivers in Seminole County.

Work on the I-4 Ultimate project will shut down a stretch of the highway for two consecutive nights.

Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, eastbound I-4 will close at the overpass to Central Parkway.

Tuesday night, there will be a similar shutdown for all westbound drivers.

Drivers will need to get off at State Road 436 or State Road 434 and take Douglas Avenue for about 2 miles before getting back onto I-4.

The Florida Department of Transportation says Central Parkway will also be completely closed both nights.

Officials are warning drivers to be alert and watch their speeds when going through the area.

