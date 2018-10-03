Another change causes confusion for I-4 drivers in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - Drivers on westbound I-4 are facing a change at Maitland Boulevard, which could lead to confusion and the possibility of some drivers missing a new exit.

Starting early Wednesday, drivers headed westbound on I-4 who want to travel east on Maitland Boulevard will need to exit nearly a half-mile earlier.

Previously, the exit was almost underneath Maitland Boulevard. The new configuration places it closer to the Wymore Road overpass.

At Exit 90, there are now three options from westbound I-4.

Signs are posted for 90C, which leads to Lake Destiny Road, 90B, which leads to westbound Maitland Boulevard and 90A, which leads to eastbound Maitland Boulevard.

"This is a major traffic shift that impacts every driver that exits westbound I-4 to Maitland Boulevard," I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks said. "You can go to Lake Destiny Road. Westbound and eastbound Maitland Boulevard will all exit the same location just after passing under the Wymore Road overpass."

Officials said there could be delays in the area for the next few days as drivers get used to the change.

"If you miss the exit point, don't stop," Parks said. "Instead, go west down to Lee Road and then either use Forest City Road to get back to Maitland Boulevard, or you could get on eastbound I-4 and then return back to the Maitland Boulevard interchange. Make a good mental note of it, but don't stop on I-4."

