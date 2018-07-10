Apopka teen killed when motorcycle splits in 2 during I-95 crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old Apopka man was killed early Tuesday in a crash on I-95 in Volusia County that split his motorcycle in half, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Corey Ross died in the wreck, which was reported at 12:50 a.m. on I-95 north near Port Orange.

According to the FHP, Ross was traveling behind a 2015 Jeep and failed to slow down as he approached the SUV. The front of Ross' 2017 Yamaha struck the left rear of the Jeep, troopers said.

The FHP said the motorcycle split into two pieces, ejecting Ross, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep left the road and struck a tree, troopers said. The driver, a 32-year-old Palm Bay man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Halifax Medical Center, troopers said. His passenger, a 25-year-old Melbourne woman, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

Alcohol did not play a role in the wreck, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

