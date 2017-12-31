Apopka woman dies after being thrown from bicycle, FHP says

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place just before midnight when Misty Terrell, 35, was riding her bicycle south in the right travel lane of Rock Springs Road near Tahoe Street.

Terrell lost control of the bicycle and was thrown from it, troopers said.

The bicycle fell over and the woman driving the southbound Dodge pickup truck hit it, the Highway Patrol said.

Terrell was taken to Florida Hospital Apopka, where she later died, according to the crash report.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

