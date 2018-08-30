Argument leads to woman being struck, killed on I-4 in Polk, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old woman was struck and killed on Interstate 4 early Thursday after she and a man got out of their vehicle because of an argument, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Jade Marie Hicks, 35, of Riverview, died in the crash, which was reported at 12:52 a.m. on I-4 west near mile marker 46.

According to the FHP, Hicks was riding in a 2011 Ford F-150 with the driver, a 33-year-old Orlando man, and a 13-year-old girl who shares her last name.

Troopers said the occupants of the pickup truck were arguing, so the driver pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate. The driver and Hicks exited the pickup and continued arguing, the FHP said.

Hicks then entered the travel lanes for an unknown reason and was struck by a 2010 Nissan Frontier driven by a 38-year-old Port Richey man, the FHP said.

Hicks died at the scene, troopers said.

No charges are pending, and alcohol did not play a role in the fatal crash, according to the FHP.

