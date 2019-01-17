Arrest made after boy suffers broken arm in Deltona crash

DELTONA, Fla. - A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Deltona that left a 7-year-old boy with a broken arm, according to a Volusia County sheriff's report.

Ezequiel Gomez was arrested on a charge of crash involving death or personal injuries.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the boy was playing basketball in his driveway on Windsor Heights Street when he chased the ball into the roadway and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

The driver swerved off the road into the grass but struck the boy, who suffered a broken arm, officials said.

A witness shared surveillance video of the incident with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later tracked down Gomez, who said he knew he had struck the boy but had seen him run across the road and thought he was OK, according to authorities. Gomez said he left the scene because he panicked, according to deputies.

Gomez also said the crash was weighing on him and he was glad to talk about it with investigators, according to the sheriff's report.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the Volusia County jail.

