Ask Trooper Steve: Fog lights alone OK?

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to vehicles, equipment can differ from make and model. But we all have the standards: headlights, turn signals, brake lights, side-view mirrors, and they all have their specific functions.

Carl, of Winter Park, asked News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steve Montiero, "Can I use my fog lights in substitute of my headlights?“

Montiero said fog lights are designed to be used in the fog or inclement weather. They are not to be used as a substitute for headlights.

Fog lights and headlights have two completely different functions, but only one of them can be used by themselves for the purpose of illuminating what's in front of you. Headlights are your No. 1 piece of equipment when it comes to dark driving,

"I would refer to fog lights as kind of a consolation prize," Montiero said. "To clarify the question just a little bit, if your intention is to use your lights because you cannot see in front of you, your headlights must be on and then you can also use your fog lights."

Fog lights are not to be used as the primary lighting device to see.

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

