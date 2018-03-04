At least 1 dead in St. Cloud crash, troopers say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - At least one person is dead in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 9 a.m. at 5280 Hickory Tree Road in St. Cloud.

A pickup truck was reportedly involved in the crash, the Highway Patrol said. It was unclear whether any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Troopers said the driver, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

