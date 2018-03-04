FHP: 21-year-old woman dead, 2 others injured in fiery Volusia crash

SEVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old Crescent City woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured early Sunday in a fiery crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place at 4:15 a.m. when the vehicle, which was traveling west on County Road 305 near McGlon Road in Seville, left the road and traveled onto the north shoulder.

The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times before bursting into flames, according to the crash report.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. Her identity has not been released.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who was inside the vehicle when it crashed carrying another woman who had also been inside, the report said. Troopers said the man was walking away from the scene after he called 911.

The man and surviving woman were taken to Halifax Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. Their names and ages have not been released.

Troopers said it was not immediately clear who was driving the vehicle when the crash took place.

Roads were shut down following the crash, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available.

