Woman, 28, critically injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old pedestrian was critically injured early Monday in a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Holden Avenue near Orange Blossom Trail.

The FHP said the wreck involved two vehicles and the pedestrian, a woman who was critically injured and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Her name has not been released.

Troopers said both drivers remained at the scene.

Details about the crash have not been released.

