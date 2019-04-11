Deputy grazed by bullet during chase after woman carjacked, sheriff says

DELTONA, Fla. - A Volusia County deputy was grazed on his forehead by a bullet Thursday during a chase that began after a woman was carjacked outside her home in Deltona, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The carjacking occurred in the 2500 block of Ludlow Street in Deltona, and the chase ended on State Road 44 near I-4.

Deputies said the woman got out of her pickup truck and was headed into her house when the gunman told her that he needed her pickup truck and drove away. The woman was not injured, deputies said.

Sheriff's officials said deputies chased the stolen pickup and at some point shots were fired.

The deputy is expected to be OK, Chitwood said.

The suspected carjacker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to Chitwood.

State Road 44 east is blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.

