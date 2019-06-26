Traffic

Bear found dead along I-4 in Orlando

Police unsure how bear died

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dead bear was found along Interstate 4 in Orlando.

The bear was spotted just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound shoulder of I-4 near John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said they are not sure what happened to the bear because there was no sign of damage from a car at the scene.

The incident has not caused any traffic slowdowns in the area.

No other details have been released.

