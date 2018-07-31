Beer theft at Wawa leads to crash into tree in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A suspected beer thief crashed into a tree early Tuesday in Orlando, according to police.

The incident was reported on Semoran Boulevard at Stonewall Jackson near State Road 408.

Orlando police said an officer pulled into the Wawa at 1201 S. Semoran Blvd. when an employee told him that a person had just stolen a beer from the store.

The officer attempted to stop the suspected thief's vehicle, but the driver missed a turn and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Danube Way and Semoran Boulevard, police said.

Two people were arrested after the crash. Two people suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash blocked two lanes of Semoran Boulevard for about 30 minutes.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.