Best Foot Forward: Orlando police aim to keep pedestrians safe

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police on Wednesday launched a crackdown on drivers at crosswalks.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Best Foot Forward, is geared to keep pedestrians safe.

"Drivers approaching a pedestrian (who is) legally crossing a street must yield to allow the pedestrian to cross," Orlando police tweeted.

Drivers breaking the law face a minimum fine of $164 and three points on their license.

