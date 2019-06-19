Traffic

Best Foot Forward: Orlando police aim to keep pedestrians safe

Drivers face minimum fine of $164, 3 points on their license

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police on Wednesday launched a crackdown on drivers at crosswalks.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Best Foot Forward, is geared to keep pedestrians safe.

"Drivers approaching a pedestrian (who is) legally crossing a street must yield to allow the pedestrian to cross," Orlando police tweeted.

Drivers breaking the law face a minimum fine of $164 and three points on their license.

