Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles, killed in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Davenport man was struck by two vehicles and killed early Thursday while riding a bike in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Moises Vargas died in the crash, which was reported at 12:10 a.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and U.S. Highway 192.

The FHP said Vargas was riding south on U.S. 27 when he was struck from behind by a 2016 Ford F-250 driven by Joseph DeSantis, 51, of Clermont, who changed lanes to exit onto U.S. 192.

Vargas was knocked to the ground and struck by a 2011 Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old Clermont woman, who did not see Vargas lying in the road, the FHP said.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No one else was injured.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.