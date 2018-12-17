Orlando Health cardiologist fatally struck while riding bike in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - An Orlando cardiologist who was riding his bicycle was struck and killed Monday morning in Maitland, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 near Mayo Avenue.

Maitland fire officials said the victim, Dr. Robert Dalton Jr., 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with Orlando Health confirmed Dalton was a cardiologist with the regional hospital. A spokesperson released the following statement on his death:



"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dr. Robert Dalton and extend our deepest sympathies to his wife and children as they face this difficult time. Patients, team members and colleagues were all touched by Dr. Dalton’s professionalism, compassion and kindness. Dr. Dalton was an exceptional physician leader throughout our organization and he will be greatly missed and remembered."

Dalton joined the Orlando Health Heart Institute Cardiology Group in 1999, according to Orlando Health's website.



We’re on the scene of #breakingnews in Maitland. Police are investigating what appears to be a fatal crash involving a bicyclist. Southbound 17/92 is shutdown south of Maitland Blvd. pic.twitter.com/IeCmbziEEq — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) December 17, 2018

Maitland police said U.S. 17-92 was closed from Mayo Avenue to Sybelia Parkway for about three hours.

"Motorists should avoid this area," police said. "Vehicles are being detoured to nearby streets."

The road reopened to traffic after 10 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

