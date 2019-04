OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck and killed early Monday on an Osceola County road, troopers said.

The fatal crash was reported on Pleasant Hill Road near Blossom Street, south of Kissimmee.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck struck the bicyclist.

No other details have been released.





