Bicyclist struck, killed in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck and killed Wednesday morning in Brevard County, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Palm Bay Road near Culver Drive, west of Interstate 95, in Palm Bay.

Details about the crash have not been released, and the bicyclist has not been identified by police.

Multiple eastbound lanes have been shut down on Palm Bay Road as police investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Traffic Alert. Palm Bay Rd/Culver Dr

Palm Bay Traffic Officers are currently investigating a traffic fatality involving a bicycle. Several eastbound lanes will be closed while the officers process the scene. Please use alternative routes until further notice. Updates to follow — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) April 18, 2018

