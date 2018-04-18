Traffic

Bicyclist struck, killed in Palm Bay

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

PALM BAY, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck and killed Wednesday morning in Brevard County, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Palm Bay Road near Culver Drive, west of Interstate 95, in Palm Bay.

Details about the crash have not been released, and the bicyclist has not been identified by police. 

Multiple eastbound lanes have been shut down on Palm Bay Road as police investigate the crash. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 

