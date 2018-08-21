Big rig can't clear I-4 overpass in Longwood, crashes and flips

A big rig tipped over at an overpass under I-4 at SR 434.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer attempting to drive under an overpass in Longwood couldn't clear it and flipped on its side, Seminole County Fire Rescue officials said.

The incident was reported at 11:56 a.m., when the truck couldn't clear the overpass on State Route 434 under I-4. Sky 6 aerial video showed the truck flipped on its side, blocking one lane.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Florida Department of Transportation officials were called out to examine the bridge for damage.

Traffic was moving at a crawl around the scene as of noon, as crews worked to move the tractor-trailer.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.