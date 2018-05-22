Traffic

Big rig driver dies after hitting trees along I-4 in Volusia, FHP says

Tractor-trailer struck another big rig before hitting trees, troopers say

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A fatal crash is investigated in Volusia County.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A big rig driver was killed Tuesday morning after sideswiping another semi before striking some trees along Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:50 a.m. on I-4 east near mile marker 130.

The FHP said a semitrailer was stopped on the right shoulder when another big rig left the road and sideswiped it. The second tractor-trailer left the road and hit several trees, troopers said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver of the big rig that was pulled over was not injured, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

 

